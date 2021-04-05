UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Pelted With Petrol Bombs, Bricks On Third Night Of Unrest In Northern Ireland

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:58 PM

Police Pelted With Petrol Bombs, Bricks on Third Night of Unrest in Northern Ireland

Police officers were attacked with petrol bombs and bricks for the third night in a row in loyalist areas of Northern Ireland, where tensions have been mounting since the UK left the European Union for good in January and the implementation of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol led to checks on goods traveling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the local police confirmed on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Police officers were attacked with petrol bombs and bricks for the third night in a row in loyalist areas of Northern Ireland, where tensions have been mounting since the UK left the European Union for good in January and the implementation of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol led to checks on goods traveling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the local police confirmed on Monday.

"Last night (Sunday 4th April) we saw further disorder on our streets in the Waterside area (in Derry/Londonderry), which started shortly after 9pm. Again, we saw our officers targeted, pelted with petrol bombs and masonry in the Dungiven Road area where pallets were placed on the road and set alight," Derry City and Strabane Area police commander, Darrin Jones, said in a statement.

Unlike Friday night, when 27 police officers were injured, none of the officers that were trying to bring the disorders to an end were injured, the chief superintendent said.

Northern Ireland's loyalists and unionists have expressed their unhappiness with post-Brexit arrangements that they allegedly say have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Tensions rose further last week when police decided not to prosecute 24 politicians from the republican Sinn Féin party, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, for attending a funeral during strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Related Topics

Injured Petrol Police European Union Road Ireland United Kingdom January April Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on International C ..

15 minutes ago

Beijing residents plant over 930,000 trees since s ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan offer condolence to Bangladesh over life ..

2 minutes ago

Legendary Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri remembered

8 minutes ago

Portugal reopens museums, cafe terraces and school ..

8 minutes ago

Posters appear in IIOJK to condemn India's evil po ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.