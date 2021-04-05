Police Pelted With Petrol Bombs, Bricks on Third Night of Unrest in Northern Ireland

Police officers were attacked with petrol bombs and bricks for the third night in a row in loyalist areas of Northern Ireland, where tensions have been mounting since the UK left the European Union for good in January and the implementation of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol led to checks on goods traveling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the local police confirmed on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Police officers were attacked with petrol bombs and bricks for the third night in a row in loyalist areas of Northern Ireland, where tensions have been mounting since the UK left the European Union for good in January and the implementation of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol led to checks on goods traveling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the local police confirmed on Monday.

"Last night (Sunday 4th April) we saw further disorder on our streets in the Waterside area (in Derry/Londonderry), which started shortly after 9pm. Again, we saw our officers targeted, pelted with petrol bombs and masonry in the Dungiven Road area where pallets were placed on the road and set alight," Derry City and Strabane Area police commander, Darrin Jones, said in a statement.

Unlike Friday night, when 27 police officers were injured, none of the officers that were trying to bring the disorders to an end were injured, the chief superintendent said.

Northern Ireland's loyalists and unionists have expressed their unhappiness with post-Brexit arrangements that they allegedly say have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Tensions rose further last week when police decided not to prosecute 24 politicians from the republican Sinn Féin party, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, for attending a funeral during strict COVID-19 restrictions.