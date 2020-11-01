UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Pepper Spray Demonstrators In North Carolina, Children Affected - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:40 AM

Police Pepper Spray Demonstrators in North Carolina, Children Affected - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Police used pepper spray on participants in a get-out-the-vote rally in North Carolina, local media report.

The rally was held in North Carolina on Saturday, the last day to vote early in the key battleground state. About 200 people participated, according to the Raleigh news & Observer.

The newspaper said that Alamance County sheriff's deputies began dismantling a sound system and telling the crowd of demonstrators to disperse as people were giving speeches.

Several arrests were made outside Alamance County's courthouse as police tried to disperse the protesters and police used pepper spray on some people, including children, the Raleigh News & Observer newspaper said.

US President Donald Trump's challenger, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, narrowly leads in North Carolina by 0.7 percent, according to the most recent polls.

On Friday, Trump slammed the US Supreme Court's decision to allow a six-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in North Carolina, up until November 12. The Supreme Court rejected a second bid from the Republican Party to block the deadline extension on Thursday.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Vote Trump Raleigh November Media From

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

4 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

5 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

5 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

5 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

5 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.