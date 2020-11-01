Police Pepper Spray Demonstrators in North Carolina, Children Affected - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Police used pepper spray on participants in a get-out-the-vote rally in North Carolina, local media report.

The rally was held in North Carolina on Saturday, the last day to vote early in the key battleground state. About 200 people participated, according to the Raleigh news & Observer.

The newspaper said that Alamance County sheriff's deputies began dismantling a sound system and telling the crowd of demonstrators to disperse as people were giving speeches.

Several arrests were made outside Alamance County's courthouse as police tried to disperse the protesters and police used pepper spray on some people, including children, the Raleigh News & Observer newspaper said.

US President Donald Trump's challenger, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, narrowly leads in North Carolina by 0.7 percent, according to the most recent polls.

On Friday, Trump slammed the US Supreme Court's decision to allow a six-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in North Carolina, up until November 12. The Supreme Court rejected a second bid from the Republican Party to block the deadline extension on Thursday.