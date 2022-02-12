UrduPoint.com

Police Positioned To Clear Key Border Bridge Of Protesters In Canada: AFP Journalist

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Police positioned to clear key border bridge of protesters in Canada: AFP journalist

Police in Canada were positioning Saturday to clear a key bridge on the US border, snarled for days by truckers protesting against vaccination rules, an AFP journalist observed

Windsor, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in Canada were positioning Saturday to clear a key bridge on the US border, snarled for days by truckers protesting against vaccination rules, an AFP journalist observed.

"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully," police in Windsor, Ontario, home to the Ambassador Bridge, tweeted in announcing the deployment.

Related Topics

Police Canada Windsor Ontario Border All

Recent Stories

Macron, Putin Agree to Continue Dialogue on Minsk ..

Macron, Putin Agree to Continue Dialogue on Minsk Agreements, European Security ..

2 minutes ago
 Teachers role vital in personality development of ..

Teachers role vital in personality development of students: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago
 Disease surveillance backbone of efficient healthc ..

Disease surveillance backbone of efficient healthcare system: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago
 Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacif ..

Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacific islands: Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Macron tells Putin 'sincere dialogue' incompatible ..

Macron tells Putin 'sincere dialogue' incompatible with 'escalation': Paris

2 minutes ago
 Al Ahly rout nine-man Al Hilal for third at Club W ..

Al Ahly rout nine-man Al Hilal for third at Club World Cup

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>