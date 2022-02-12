Police Positioned To Clear Key Border Bridge Of Protesters In Canada: AFP Journalist
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM
Police in Canada were positioning Saturday to clear a key bridge on the US border, snarled for days by truckers protesting against vaccination rules, an AFP journalist observed
Windsor, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in Canada were positioning Saturday to clear a key bridge on the US border, snarled for days by truckers protesting against vaccination rules, an AFP journalist observed.
"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully," police in Windsor, Ontario, home to the Ambassador Bridge, tweeted in announcing the deployment.