Police positioned to clear key border bridge of protesters in Canada: AFP journalist

Police in Canada were positioning Saturday to clear a key bridge on the US border, snarled for days by truckers protesting against vaccination rules, an AFP journalist observed

Windsor, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in Canada were positioning Saturday to clear a key bridge on the US border, snarled for days by truckers protesting against vaccination rules, an AFP journalist observed.

"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully," police in Windsor, Ontario, home to the Ambassador Bridge, tweeted in announcing the deployment.