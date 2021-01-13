UrduPoint.com
Police Presence, Barriers Enhanced In US Capital As Trump Impeachment Session Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:23 PM

Enhanced security measures have been put in place in Washington, DC as the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump begin on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Enhanced security measures have been put in place in Washington, DC as the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump begin on Wednesday.

The authorities have deployed additional law enforcement personnel throughout the city and numerous barriers have been erected to prevent a repeat of the unruly protests observed a week earlier, a Sputnik correspondent on the ground reported.

In addition to the concrete barrier placed in the core of the city's downtown area, massive "non-scalable" fences encircle office buildings near the White House and more are expected to be erected soon.

Meanwhile, members of the National Guard have camped out in the US Capitol building ahead of the impeachment session and dozens can be seen sleeping on the floor in the Capitol building halls.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives convened a session to impeach Trump for a second time over his "incitement of an insurrection" following last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

The Democrat-majority House is expected to easily pass the resolution impeaching Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors, making him the only president in US history to have been impeached twice.

The House is now proceeding with a one hour of debate on the rule governing impeachment debate and will hold a vote on the rule afterward. Lawmakers will then proceed with two hours of debate on the impeachment resolution before holding a final vote.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building after the president urged them to protest against the certification of Electoral College votes by Congress. Five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the riot.

