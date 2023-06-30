Open Menu

Police Presence Increased In Brussels Amid Violent Protests In France

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Police Presence Increased in Brussels Amid Violent Protests in France

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The presence of police on the streets of Brussels has increased amid social media calls for protests in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old teenager by French police on Tuesday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported Thursday.

During the raids, the police search young people who look suspicious but release most of them after document checks, the correspondent reported.

A police officer, who was surrounded by people on a street, explained that young people were being checked for torches and incendiary mixtures. The authorities fear a repeat of events in France, where riots have continued for two days.

The Belga news agency reported that the Brussels police detained ten people for organizing a riot. Protesters clashed with police officers near the Gare du Midi train station in Brussels, having thrown cobblestones at officers, provoked fights and set a car on fire.

