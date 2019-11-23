Police Prevent Student Massacre at Los Angeles School, Teen Suspect Held - Sheriff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Los Angeles police have arrested a student at a school after he made death threats to other pupils and uncovered an AR-15 automatic rifle with a large magazine capable of killing many people, Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said in a press conference on Friday.

"On Thursday... Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) personnel were informed of a school shooting threat against students at a South Los Angeles school known as Animo Mae Jeminson Charter middle School... on Friday, November 22, today," Villaneuva said.

Multiple students overheard the school threat on campus and when informed, school officials contacted the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department immediately, Villanueva explained.

"Our deputies... developed information that led them to the subject, a 13-year-old male, who made the alleged threat," Villanueva said. "During the execution of the search warrant, a rifle with a high capacity magazine was seized along with ammunition for the rifle."

Police said the suspect had a list of victims he wanted to kill first.