UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Raid Al Jazeera's Office In Malaysia, Seize 2 Computers - Broadcaster

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:38 PM

Police Raid Al Jazeera's Office in Malaysia, Seize 2 Computers - Broadcaster

The Malaysian police searched Al Jazeera's office in Kuala Lumpur and seized two computers less than a month after the country opened an investigation against the broadcaster over a report on undocumented migrants in Malaysia, Al Jazeera said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Malaysian police searched Al Jazeera's office in Kuala Lumpur and seized two computers less than a month after the country opened an investigation against the broadcaster over a report on undocumented migrants in Malaysia, Al Jazeera said in a press release.

In early July, the Qatar-based broadcaster published the report titled "Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown," which showed that undocumented workers in Kuala Lumpur are on the brink of starvation and that the Malaysian authorities are arresting those without valid documents. Since then, Malaysian authorities have accused Al Jazeera of false reporting and urged the broadcaster to apologize to Malaysian citizens, while law enforcement officials have opened an investigation against the broadcaster over inciting violence, spreading fake news and violating the country's laws.

"Al Jazeera calls upon the Malaysian authorities to cease this criminal investigation into our journalists ... Conducting a raid on our office and seizing computers is a troubling escalation in the authorities' crackdown on media freedom and shows the lengths they are prepared to take to try to intimidate journalists," Al Jazeera English Managing Director Giles Trendle said, as quoted in the press release.

The broadcaster also said that its staff members and people interviewed in the report have faced death threats and abuse since the publication.

Moreover, Mohamad Rayhan Kabir, a Bangladeshi man who was interviewed by Al Jazeera as part of the report, has been detained in Malaysia and is facing deportation, according to Al Jazeera.

Related Topics

Police Man Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Turkish Lira July Criminals Media

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

32 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

3 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

3 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.