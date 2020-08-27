UrduPoint.com
Police Raid French City After Drug Dealer Videos

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:37 PM

Police raid French city after drug dealer videos

French police have conducted a major security operation in the southeastern city of Grenoble after two videos appeared to show heavily armed men wearing balaclavas guarding a drug-selling spot

Grenoble, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :French police have conducted a major security operation in the southeastern city of Grenoble after two videos appeared to show heavily armed men wearing balaclavas guarding a drug-selling spot.

The Mistral neighbourhood, where the videos were filmed and the raids took place on late Wednesday, is known to be heavily affected by drugs.

"The state will act against the savage behaviour of a minority in society," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said announcing the operation on Twitter.

Forty police officers conducted 50 identity checks, but there were no arrests.

The first video shows seven men wearing balaclavas -- some armed with what appear to be large guns -- keeping a lookout around a selling point set up with a table, towards which a client seems to be approaching.

The second video is set against a backdrop of rap music and shows five men posing, wearing sunglasses and sat around a table heavy with brightly coloured wrapped sweets that could contain drugs.

