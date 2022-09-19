Police Raid Italian Regional Authority in Marche Flood Mishandling Investigation - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The Italian police are seizing documents at the mayor's office of the city of Ostra in the central region of Marche as part of an investigation of the circumstances of the flood, which killed at least 11 people, Italian media reported on Monday

Il Resto del Carlino newspaper reported that law enforcement officers are investigating the work of the administration of Ostra on the management of the Misa River, which overflowed its banks as a result of heavy rains on September 15. The police have also seized documents in other cities in the province of Ancona, which suffered from flooding.

The Ancona Prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the natural disaster on September 16, however there are no suspects yet. The investigation materials should include a two-hour video footage of the affected territories filmed from a helicopter and the documents seized from the city authorities. Another aspect of the investigation will be the issue of weather forecasts on the eve of the tragedy.

Law enforcement officers intend to find out if the weather threat was assessed in an appropriate way.

As a result of the Marche flood, 11 people died. Two more people remain missing, including an eight-year-old child. On September 16, the Italian Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in the region to assist the victims and eliminate the consequences of the disaster. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced the allocation of 5 million Euros ($4.99 million) as an emergency measure. Local authorities estimate the damage will cost hundreds of millions of euros.

The flooding occurred after the worst drought in Italy in the last 70 years. Many European countries experienced abnormally high temperatures over the summer period. Some countries were impacted by droughts, while others were dealing with massive wildfires that engulfed thousands of acres of land.

