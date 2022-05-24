Police raid leaves 11 dead in Rio favela: Brazil authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

A police raid in a Rio favela early Tuesday left 11 people dead, authorities in the Brazilian city said

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A police raid in a Rio favela early Tuesday left 11 people dead, authorities in the Brazilian city said.

Military police said they came under gun fire as they planned to enter a slum called Vila Cruzeiro in the north of the city with the mission of locating and arresting "criminal leaders.

" In the ensuing gunbattle 10 alleged criminals died, as did a female resident of the favela who was hit by a stray bullet.

Police often carry out raids in Rio's teeming slums to fight drug trafficking.

They said that this time they were looking for gang leaders hiding out in Vila Cruzeiro that were from other parts of Brazil.

This was the deadliest police raid in a year in Rio.

Last May a police raid in a favela called Jacarezinho left 28 people dead including a police officer. It was the largest such toll in the city's history.