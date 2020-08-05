UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Raid On Al Jazeera's Kuala Lumpur Office Has No Impact On Malaysia's Foreign Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Police Raid on Al Jazeera's Kuala Lumpur Office Has No Impact on Malaysia's Foreign Ties

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The recent police searches in the office of the Al Jazeera broadcaster in Kuala Lumpur have not affected the bilateral relations of Malaysia with other countries, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Malaysian police searched Al Jazeera's office in Kuala Lumpur and seized two computers less than a month after the country opened an investigation against the broadcaster over a report on undocumented migrants in Malaysia.

"We have not received any report on the act (of raiding the Al Jazeera office), it has not affected our ties with any country," the minister said in the country's parliament, as quoted by The Star broadcaster.

In early July, the Qatar-based broadcaster published the report titled "Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown," which showed that undocumented workers in Kuala Lumpur are on the brink of starvation and that the Malaysian authorities are arresting those without valid documents. Since then, the Malaysian authorities have accused Al Jazeera of false reporting and urged the broadcaster to apologize to Malaysian citizens, and law enforcement officials have opened an investigation against the broadcaster over inciting violence, spreading fake news and violating the country's laws.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Kuala Lumpur Malaysia July

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

35 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.