BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The recent police searches in the office of the Al Jazeera broadcaster in Kuala Lumpur have not affected the bilateral relations of Malaysia with other countries, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Malaysian police searched Al Jazeera's office in Kuala Lumpur and seized two computers less than a month after the country opened an investigation against the broadcaster over a report on undocumented migrants in Malaysia.

"We have not received any report on the act (of raiding the Al Jazeera office), it has not affected our ties with any country," the minister said in the country's parliament, as quoted by The Star broadcaster.

In early July, the Qatar-based broadcaster published the report titled "Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown," which showed that undocumented workers in Kuala Lumpur are on the brink of starvation and that the Malaysian authorities are arresting those without valid documents. Since then, the Malaysian authorities have accused Al Jazeera of false reporting and urged the broadcaster to apologize to Malaysian citizens, and law enforcement officials have opened an investigation against the broadcaster over inciting violence, spreading fake news and violating the country's laws.