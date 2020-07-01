UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Raid Wirecard HQ In Germany, Home Of Ex-CEO In Austria Amid Fraud Probe - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Police Raid Wirecard HQ in Germany, Home of Ex-CEO in Austria Amid Fraud Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The searches have been conducted in offices of German digital payments company Wirecard in Germany and the home of its ex-chief, Markus Braun, in Austria's Vienna, in connection with suspected stock market manipulation, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

The searches aim to seize documents that can shed light on alleged manipulations, the newspaper said, citing the Munich prosecutor's office.

Braun and Jan Marsalek, an ex-member of the management board, and several other Wirecard executives are suspected of being involved in stock market manipulation and fraud.

The prosecutors do not rule out that they could add fraud charges against them. Other suspects may also appear in the case.

Braun, the founder of the Aschheim-based firm, stepped down in June after EY auditors found a 1.9 billion-euro ($2.1 billion) black hole in Wirecard's balance sheet. Braun was arrested, but then released on bail.

The accounting scandal caused the blue-chip company's shares to plummet. The firm filed for insolvency last week.

Related Topics

Scandal German Company Germany Vienna Munich Austria May June Market Billion

Recent Stories

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

43 minutes ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

43 minutes ago

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

2 hours ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

2 hours ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

2 hours ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.