UrduPoint.com

Police Receive Message About Bomb In Zelenskyy's Office - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Police Receive Message About Bomb in Zelenskyy's Office - Reports

The Ukrainian police on Thursday received an anonymous message about a bomb in the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is currently in Poland, the media reported, adding that entrance to the territory where the building is located is restricted

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Ukrainian police on Thursday received an anonymous message about a bomb in the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is currently in Poland, the media reported, adding that entrance to the territory where the building is located is restricted.

According to the Vesti.ua internet agency, a police officer in front of the office building told a reporter that entrance to the territory is not allowed due to a message about a bomb.

Related Topics

Internet Police Poland Media

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Vaccination Center reopen

COVID-19 Vaccination Center reopen

4 minutes ago
 Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

4 minutes ago
 Ashiana Housing case: Court reserves verdict on ac ..

Ashiana Housing case: Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications of two ac ..

4 minutes ago
 US, Allies Prepare Swift Response If Russia Moves ..

US, Allies Prepare Swift Response If Russia Moves Across Ukrainian Border - Blin ..

4 minutes ago
 KP CM assures justice to affectees of hydel projec ..

KP CM assures justice to affectees of hydel projects

7 minutes ago
 Omicron-hit Moscow reports record daily Covid case ..

Omicron-hit Moscow reports record daily Covid cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.