KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Ukrainian police on Thursday received an anonymous message about a bomb in the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is currently in Poland, the media reported, adding that entrance to the territory where the building is located is restricted.

According to the Vesti.ua internet agency, a police officer in front of the office building told a reporter that entrance to the territory is not allowed due to a message about a bomb.