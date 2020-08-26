UrduPoint.com
Police Recognize Palestinian's Deadly Attack On Israeli Man As Terrorist Attack- Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:54 PM

The fatal stabbing of an Israeli man by a Palestinian in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva qualifies as a terrorist attack, Michael Zingerman, the spokesman for the country's police force, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We received a message from the hospital that the injured man was pronounced dead following the attack in Petah Tikva," Zingerman said.

The incident took place at the city's Segula junction earlier in the day. It is being investigated as a terrorist act, the police press service noted.

A 46-year-old Palestinian suspect from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank left for Israel with a legal work permit. After the attack, the suspect "fled the scene and was arrested, armed with a knife," police said.

Magen David Adom (Red Star of David), the Israeli emergency service, said that the 35-year-old victim was found lying unconscious on the sidewalk with bleeding wounds.

