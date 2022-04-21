UrduPoint.com

Police Recorded 16 Vandalism Acts Against Soviet Memorials In Berlin Since Feb 24 -Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 07:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Police have registered 16 acts of vandalism against the Soviet memorials in Berlin since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, media reported.

According to the Tagesspiegel newspaper, police have boosted patrols near the Soviet memorials after the recent act of vandalism against the Soviet memorial in the Treptow Park.

On the night of April 7, unknown persons desecrated the memorial to Soviet soldiers-liberators in Treptow Park, pouring red paint over it and writing anti-Russian slogans on it. The monument in Treptow Park was erected in honor of the fallen soldiers of the Soviet Union in the Battle of Berlin in 1945.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin sent a note of protest to the German Foreign Ministry demanding to eliminate the consequences of the vandal attack, which was quickly done on April 8.

