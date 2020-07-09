MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The South Korean police have refuted media reports about the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who went missing earlier on Thursday, and the search continues, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Earlier today, Park's daughter contacted police at 5:17 p.m.

(8:17 GMT) after finding a note from her father that contained "words like a will." She said Park had been away for four to five hours and his phone was off.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the police denied that the official was dead as reported by some media, and said that the search for him continued in the neighborhood near the Gilsang Temple in Seongbuk-gu neighborhood of Seoul, where his mobile phone signal was last detected. The police are using dogs and drones.