Police Regain Control of Congress, Supreme Court, Planalto Palace in Brasilia - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Police in Brazil have retaken control of the government buildings in the capital, Brasilia, which were temporarily seized and vandalized by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, media report.

Bolsonaro supporters stormed the Congress building in Brasilia on Sunday, with police dispersing them using gas and sound grenades. Protesters also attacked Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, as well as the Supreme Court building.

Police managed to regain control of the buildings of the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto palace at around 4 p.

m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said.

Federal and military police helicopters and armored vehicles were used to restore order, as well as stun and gas grenades, and pepper gas, Folha reported.

Over 150 people were detained by police, local media reports said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the capital. The federal intervention will last until January 31, according to Lula's decree that was read out by him on Sunday from Sao Paulo.