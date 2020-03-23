UrduPoint.com
Police Release 24 Prisoners In Central Afghanistan By Fake Presidential Decree - Source

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:40 PM

The governor's office in the central Afghan province of Uruzgan received a fake presidential decree for the release of 35 prisoners from jail, and 24 were released before the local authorities realized the document was forged, a civilian source told Sputnik on Monday

Uruzgan police chief also received the same decree, according to the source.

Four women, one child and 19 men were released, the source said, but several of them were immediately rearrested after the authorities understood that the decree was fake.

