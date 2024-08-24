Open Menu

Police Release CCTV Footage In Kolkata Doctor Rape-murder Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 12:53 PM

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Primary suspect Sanjay Roy is seen entering the medical facility at 4:03 am and was wearing the same Bluetooth which was recovered from the crime scene, say police

KOLKATA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) The local police on Saturday released CCTV footage of Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in doctor rape and murder case.

The victim, Dr. Moumita Debnath, a 31-year-old trainee doctor, was found raped and murdered, with her body discovered at a local medical college in Kolkata. The incident has sparked widespread protests across India.

The tragic incident caused nationwide protests in India. The doctors and general public took to the streets and demanded the authorities to take action against the culprits involved in rape and murder of Doctor Moumita Bebnath.

According to the Indian media, the police released the CCTV footage of the said incident and it is the first footage in the case which linked the suspect to the rape and murder of the doctor.

In the footage, the suspect is seen entering the premises of the medical facility at 4:03 am. He could be seen wearing Bluetooth and holding a helmet that is issued to the Kolkata police personnel.

Suspect was wearing jeans and T-shirt.

The Bluetooth, according to the media, is the same that was recovered from the crime scene and now is considered as an important evidence in the case.

A forensic report released earlier also showed that Sanjay Roy had shown no remorse for his actions. The report indicated that he provided a detailed account of the crime without hesitation and that explicit videos were found on his seized phone.

The report also described Roy as a pornography addict with violent tendencies, exhibiting no regret for his actions.

