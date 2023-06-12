UrduPoint.com

Police Release Ex-Scottish Leader Sturgeon Without Charge After Finance Probe Arrest

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Police Release Ex-Scottish Leader Sturgeon Without Charge After Finance Probe Arrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after being arrested and questioned by police as part of a probe into the finances of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), Police Scotland said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, police said that a 52-year-old woman had been arrested "as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party." UK media confirmed that the arrested woman was Sturgeon.

"A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation," police said in a statement.

Police specified that the woman was arrested at 10:09 a.m. (09:09 GMT), questioned and released from custody at 5:24 p.m.

The ex-first minister posted a statement on Twitter, maintaining that she is "innocent of any wrongdoing."

Sturgeon, who stepped down as first minister and the SNP's leader in April, is the third person to be arrested as part of a probe into allegations that the party mishandled over 600,000 Pounds ($754,000) of Scottish independence campaign funds, UK media report.

In April, Sturgeon's husband and the SNP's former chief executive, Peter Murrell, and then-party treasurer Colin Beattie were arrested as part of the inquiry but later released without charges pending further investigation. The same month, The Times reported that some SNP members believed Sturgeon's arrest as part of the financing probe was "inevitable."

Related Topics

Police Twitter Same Independence United Kingdom April June Women Sunday Media From P

Recent Stories

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

1 hour ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

2 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

4 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

6 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.