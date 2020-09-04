Police Release Video of Fatal Shooting in US Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US police released on Wednesday bodycam footage of a police officer shooting a Black man during a pursuit in Washington, DC.

The video makes it hard to verify claims that the victim, Deon Kay, 18 years old, was armed during the incident which sparked peaceful protests against police brutality.

The bodycam, belonging to a shooter - a white male policeman, shows the officer firing at Kay, who emerged from his right during the pursuit in a parking lot between residential buildings.

The policeman continued to chase on foot at least another suspect while Kay fell on the ground pressing hands on his chest. He was tended by other policemen and died at a hospital later.

Police said they found a gun they say was in Kay's possession, and another gun inside the vehicle he used with his mates.