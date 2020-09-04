UrduPoint.com
Police Release Video Of Wednesday Fatal Shooting Of 18-Year-Old Black Man In US Capital

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Police Release Video of Wednesday Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old Black Man in US Capital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US police released bodycam footage of an officer shooting a Black man during a pursuit in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The shaky fast-paced video makes it hard to verify claims that the 18-year-old victim, Deon Kay, was armed during the encounter, but a couple of frames briefly captured an object in his right hand which resembles a handgun.

The bodycam, belonging to the shooter, shows the officer firing a single round from a handgun at Kay, who emerged from his right during the pursuit in a parking lot between residential buildings.

The policeman continued to chase on foot at least another suspect while Kay fell on the ground pressing. Kay was tended by other policemen and died at a hospital later.

Police said they found a gun they claim was in Kay's possession and another gun inside the vehicle he used with his mates.

The incident sparked peaceful protests by activists rallying in front of the 7th police station in Washington, DC on Wednesday night who then marched toward Mayor Muriel Bowser's home on Thursday morning.

