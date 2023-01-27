UrduPoint.com

Police Releases Body Camera Video Showing Paul Pelosi Attacked With Hammer At Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Police Releases Body Camera Video Showing Paul Pelosi Attacked With Hammer at Home

The San Francisco Police Department on Friday released officers' body camera video footage showing David DePape attacking former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer at their San Francisco home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The San Francisco Police Department on Friday released officers' body camera video footage showing David DePape attacking former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer at their San Francisco home.

The video shows two police officers arriving at Paul Pelosi's home on the night of October 28, 2022.

The video shows Paul Pelosi calmly opening the door and greeting the officers while holding onto a hammer that DePape is wielding. DePape tells the police officers that "everything's good" but refuses to listen to one of the officers who orders him to drop the hammer. Paul Pelosi losses his grip on the hammer and DePape violently strikes him with it.

It appears that DePape knocks Paul Pelosi unconscious with one strike of the hammer before the two officers tackle him to the ground and call for backup before the video cuts out.

In December, DePape pleaded not guilty to the six state charges for which he was arraigned, including attempted murder and threatening the life of a public official. In November, DePape also pleaded not guilty to Federal charges, which included assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, for which he underwent surgery.

US media reported a San Francisco Police Department official as saying that DePape also planned to target political figures including California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Family member Hunter Biden.

DePape will return to the courtroom on February 23 to set a trial date.

Related Topics

Murder Police Governor San Francisco Nancy David February October November December Family Media Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare shine at Arab Heal ..

Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare shine at Arab Health 2023

16 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Army Taking Military Course With Parti ..

Azerbaijani Army Taking Military Course With Participation of UK Experts - Baku

5 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports of Taliban Plans ..

Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports of Taliban Plans to Send US Arms to Russia

21 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Rules Out Delivery of Figh ..

German Defense Minister Rules Out Delivery of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

21 minutes ago
 US Urges Turkey to Work With Sweden, Finland on Co ..

US Urges Turkey to Work With Sweden, Finland on Concerns About NATO Accession - ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov, Congolese Presidential Adviser Di ..

Russia's Lavrov, Congolese Presidential Adviser Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.