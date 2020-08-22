(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Police and numerous reporters continue to be on duty near the Charite hospital in the center of Berlin, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was previously taken, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Several police minibuses were on duty near the hospital since Saturday morning, when the plane with Navalny on board was approaching the capital's Tegel Airport. Before the passage of the ambulance with Navalny, several dozen police officers formed a human chain near the hospital, stopping patients and taxis from going to the emergency room.

Journalists were allowed to enter the hospital after Navalny was transferred into the emergency room.

As of now, two police cars remain on the scene, with numerous representatives of German, Russian and foreign media ” about 30-40 people in total ” being on duty.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he became gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and fell into a coma.

He has since been put on a ventilator. Navalny's associates believe that the politician was poisoned, most likely after drinking a cup of tea at the airport in Tomsk. However, doctors consider a metabolic dysfunction and a plunge in sugar level to be the main diagnosis.

On Friday, Omsk doctors greenlighted Navalny's transportation for treatment to Germany. The Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation sent a plane with a team of medical professionals to Omsk in an effort to move Navalny to the Berlin hospital.

Jaka Bizilj, the founder of Cinema for Peace, told Bild newspaper that Navalny's condition was stable upon arrival in Berlin earlier on Saturday. According to the media outlet, the jet that transferred Navalny to Germany is currently at the government terminal of Berlin airport.

The foundation said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that Navalny's family would make a statement in the coming days after receiving additional information about the health of the Russian opposition figure.