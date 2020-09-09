UrduPoint.com
Police Resignations In Rochester Mean State's Authorities Have No Idea What To Do - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

Police Resignations in Rochester Mean State's Authorities Have No Idea What to Do - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Police resignations in Rochester, state of New York, mean that the state's authorities do not know what to do, US President Donald Trump said.

"Police Chief, and most of the police in Rochester, N.Y., have resigned. The Democrat Mayor and, of course, Governor [Andrew] Cuomo, have no idea what to do. New York State is a mess - No Money, High Taxes & Crime, Everyone Fleeing. November 3rd. We can fix it!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mayor Lovely Warren said during a virtual City Council meeting on Tuesday that the Rochester Police Department command staff had retired amid protests over the death of African American man Daniel Prude in police custody in March.

The mayor also said that more resignations from the Rochester Police Department were expected in the future.

Last week, the Rochester Police Department released body camera footage taken on March 30 by officers who apprehended Prude, who ran naked through the streets at night. Prude's family had called 911 saying he was going through a mental health emergency.

The video footage shows that Prude complied with the officers' orders, but started to shout and spit once he was handcuffed. The officers placed a spit bag over his head and pinned Prude to the ground. Prude vomited and appeared lifeless about two minutes later. According to Prude's family, he died of asphyxiation.

