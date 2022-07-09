UrduPoint.com

Police Respond to False Report at Residence Where Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Reportedly Lives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Police officers responded to what turned out to be a false report of a threat at what they assumed was the residency of former Trump White House adviser Stephen Bannon in Washington, DC, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"There was a call for a threat at that location, an individual we believe suffering from a mental health crisis contacted a hotline making some threats to himself and to others, which the hotline then contacted 911," the spokesperson said on Friday. "The address that was given to the hotline which then was given to MPD was in the 200 block of A Street northeast, which prompted MPD to respond.

"

The spokesperson said Bannon was at the residence when police officers responded but they are not sure if that is his residence or what his affiliation is what that location.

Police officers investigated the situation and concluded that there was no threat to the residence it later appeared to be a so-called "swatting" call.

A swathing call is when a person calls in a false report of an emergency in order to draw the police's attention to a particular area or person.

There is no one currently in custody in connection to the incident, the spokesperson said.

