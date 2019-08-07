UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Respond To Reports Of Man With Weapon At Gannett/USA Today Building In Virginia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:59 PM

Police Respond to Reports of Man With Weapon at Gannett/USA Today Building in Virginia

US police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the headquarters of media company Gannett in the Washington suburb, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) US police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the headquarters of media company Gannett in the Washington suburb, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Wednesday.

"We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean.

Please avoid the area, updates to follow," the department said via Twitter.

Gannett, the owner of newspaper USA Today, on Monday announced that it will merge with GateHouse Media in a deal valued at roughly $1.4 billion.

Related Topics

USA Police Washington Twitter Company Man Media Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Widespread rains expected at scattered places, inc ..

51 seconds ago

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Global peace o ..

53 seconds ago

Commissioner stresses collective efforts for polio ..

55 seconds ago

Western Countries Negatively View China's Influenc ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.