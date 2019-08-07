Police Respond to Reports of Man With Weapon at Gannett/USA Today Building in Virginia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the headquarters of media company Gannett in the Washington suburb, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) US police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the headquarters of media company Gannett in the Washington suburb, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Wednesday.

"We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean.

Please avoid the area, updates to follow," the department said via Twitter.

Gannett, the owner of newspaper USA Today, on Monday announced that it will merge with GateHouse Media in a deal valued at roughly $1.4 billion.