Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Police Respond To Rifle-Wielding Woman At Trump Tower In Chicago - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Police Respond to Rifle-Wielding Woman at Trump Tower in Chicago - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Heavy police presence is being observed at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago after a woman armed with a rifle entered the building, local media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the morning and was not linked to terrorism, according to The Chicago Sun-Tribune.

It was thought to be a domestic issue, it added.

A Local Fox tv channel said that the police had blocked several nearby streets. Law enforcement officers also asked people to stay away form the area, it added.

A police spokesperson did not immediately provide details of the incident, according to the reports.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Trump Chicago Women Media TV

Recent Stories

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

10 minutes ago
 Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil ..

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

10 minutes ago
 US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Yea ..

US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading Great Arab Minds initiative

17 minutes ago
 French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to D ..

French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to Dismiss Controversial BRAV-M Ri ..

15 minutes ago
 Syria to Reopen Embassy in Tunisia in Coming Days ..

Syria to Reopen Embassy in Tunisia in Coming Days - Reports

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.