Police Respond to Rifle-Wielding Woman at Trump Tower in Chicago - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Heavy police presence is being observed at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago after a woman armed with a rifle entered the building, local media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the morning and was not linked to terrorism, according to The Chicago Sun-Tribune.

It was thought to be a domestic issue, it added.

A Local Fox tv channel said that the police had blocked several nearby streets. Law enforcement officers also asked people to stay away form the area, it added.

A police spokesperson did not immediately provide details of the incident, according to the reports.