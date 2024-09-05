Police respond to shooter at US high school

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) US police and ambulances rushed to a high school in Georgia on Wednesday after reports of an active shooter and possible injuries, with students evacuated from the scene.

The Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, sent a message to parents saying it was "currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire," according to US media.

"Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area," it added.

The local sheriff's office reported an "active shooter situation," according to USA Today.

CNN, citing the local sheriff's office, reported that there had been casualties, and that a suspect had been taken into custody.

At least one air ambulance took a patient from the scene.

The school is located in the town of Winder, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, the state capital.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on X that state agencies were responding to the incident.

Local television footage showed ambulances driving across a school field, and scores of vehicles parked around the school.

A crowd of people was visible on the football field.