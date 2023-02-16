Police Respond to Shooting at Texas Food Court Amid Reports of 1 Dead

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Multiple government agencies responded to shots fired at the Cielo visa Mall in Texas, the El Paso Police Department said in a statement.

Cielo Vista Mall is next to the Walmart where a gunman killed 23 people in 2019.

"Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active. Avoid the area," the police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A half hour later the police tweeted that more agencies were en route.

"Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area," the tweet said.

BNO news, citing officials and witnesses, reported one dead among four shot.

The shooting took place around around 5:00 p.m. local time.

The El Paso Times said there was a large police presence at the mall searching for the shooter.

Some customers and mall employees, the report added, are taking shelter inside the mall.