Police Respond To Shooting In California High School - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Sheriff's deputies have responded to reports of a shooting at a high school in the state of California, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station said in a statement on Thursday.

"Advisory: Police activity at Saugus High [School].

Avoid Area," the Sheriff's office said via Twitter. "Deputies responded to reports of shots fired. The school is on lockdown."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at the Saugus High School and an Asian male suspect in black clothing was last seen at the location.

