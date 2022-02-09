UrduPoint.com

Police Responding To Multiple Bomb Threats In US Capital, Evacuating Schools - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is responding to several bomb threats in the US capital and is evacuating public and charter schools, the MPD said on Wednesday.

"MPD is responding to multiple bomb threats around the District including DCPS and DC Charter Schools. Schools are currently being evacuated. Investigations are ongoing," the police department said via Twitter.

