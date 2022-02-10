Police Responding to Multiple Bomb Threats in US Capital, 3 Schools Evacuated - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is responding to several bomb threats in the US capital and is evacuating public and charter schools, MPD said on Wednesday.

"MPD is responding to multiple bomb threats around the District (of Columbia), including DCPS and DC Charter Schools. Schools are currently being evacuated.

Investigations are ongoing," the police department said via Twitter.

According to the WUSA9 news channel, MPD evacuated at least three public high schools minutes apart after the bomb threats were made. The three high schools are Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown.

Dunbar high school has been evacuated second time this week after a similar bomb threat was made on Tuesday and prompted evacuation of the second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was visiting the school at that time.