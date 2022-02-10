UrduPoint.com

Police Responding To Multiple Bomb Threats In US Capital, 3 Schools Evacuated - Statement

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Police Responding to Multiple Bomb Threats in US Capital, 3 Schools Evacuated - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is responding to several bomb threats in the US capital and is evacuating public and charter schools, MPD said on Wednesday.

"MPD is responding to multiple bomb threats around the District (of Columbia), including DCPS and DC Charter Schools. Schools are currently being evacuated.

 Investigations are ongoing," the police department said via Twitter.

According to the WUSA9 news channel, MPD evacuated at least three public high schools minutes apart after the bomb threats were made. The three high schools are Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown.

Dunbar high school has been evacuated second time this week after a similar bomb threat was made on Tuesday and prompted evacuation of the second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was visiting the school at that time.

Related Topics

Police Washington Twitter Columbia

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

1 minute ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

7 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

7 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>