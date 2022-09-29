UrduPoint.com

Police Responding To Shooting Incident At School In California, 5 Victims - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Multiple US agencies are currently responding to a shooting incident that occurred at a school complex in East Oakland, California with at least five people shot as a result, CBS reported citing local police.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 p.m.

local time (19:45 GMT) near a building complex on Fountain Street that houses several schools, including Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School, and Sojourner Truth Independent Study school, the report said.

All five victims of the incident were taken to hospitals while students were evacuated from schools after a brief lockdown, according to the report.

KION-TV news Channel reported that police said there were three shooters involved in the incident, who are not believed to still be at the school.

