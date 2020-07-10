UrduPoint.com
Police Rule Out Foul Play In Seoul Mayor's Death - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Police Rule Out Foul Play in Seoul Mayor's Death - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) South Korean police ruled out foul play in the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, whose body was found on a forested mountainslope shortly after midnight on Friday, media said.

The official is suspected to have taken his own life, according to CNN. Police did not name the cause of his death.

Park's body was discovered on Bukak mountain in northern Seoul, not far from his residence, after an hours-long search involving hundreds of police officers, dogs and drones.

The 64-year-old's daughter reported him missing four to five hours after he left home.

She said he left her a "will-like" verbal message. No suicide note was reportedly found.

Park, a liberal politician and a likely candidate in the 2022 presidential race, reportedly faced a probe on sexual harassment charges.

South Korean news agency Yonhap cited sources as saying that Park's former assistant filed a criminal complaint on Wednesday, accusing him of unwanted "physical contact" and "inappropriate" phone messages.

