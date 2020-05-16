UrduPoint.com
Police Say 2 Officers Injured In Armed Attack In Israel's Tira

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:06 PM

Police Say 2 Officers Injured in Armed Attack in Israel's Tira

Two Israeli police officers sustained injuries in an armed attack in the city of Tira, located in the country's Central District, in the early hours of Saturday, the police said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Two Israeli police officers sustained injuries in an armed attack in the city of Tira, located in the country's Central District, in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

"The police officers stopped two suspects for a check. At that moment, a suspicious vehicle approached them. A man exited the car and opened fire on the officers. Both officers have sustained injuries," the police said in a statement.

One of the officers suffered a head injury and the other received several minor injuries. Both have been hospitalized, and one of them has undergone a surgery.

Police units have been deployed to search for suspects. Roadblocks have been installed on the nearby roads. Six suspects have been arrested so far. The police have found two Carl Gustaf weapons during their search.

Tira is a part of the so-called Triangle, a concentration of towns with majority Arab populations in the center of Israel.

