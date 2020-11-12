Police Say 35 Policemen, 1 Reporter Injured During Nationalist March in Poland

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Over 30 policemen and one photojournalist were injured during the March of Independence held in the Polish capital of Warsaw on the country's independence day, Spokesman of Warsaw Police Commander Sylvester Marchak said on Thursday.

"A total of 35 policemen were injured yesterday," Marchak said at a press conference, adding that some of the police officers suffered serious eye and head injuries.

The spokesman added that one photojournalist had suffered an injury in clashes between the police and radicals, and an investigation into the incident was initiated.

According to the Polish news agency, 74-year-old photojournalist Tomasz Gutry was wounded by a policeman in his cheek, with a bullet stuck in the wound. An operation to remove the bullet has been performed.

The nationalist march, which is held annually on Poland's independence day, was on Wednesday. The march was held despite a ban on mass events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands attended the rally, and some rioters threw stones and bottles at the police. A number of protesters have been detained.