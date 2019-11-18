Four people have been killed and at least six others injured in a mass shooting in the southeast of California's Fresno, local police said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Four people have been killed and at least six others injured in a mass shooting in the southeast of California's Fresno, local police said on Monday.

Unknown individuals on Sunday evening entered the backyard of a home on the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue and opened fire. According to the police, at the time there were around 35 people in the house and the backyard who were watching football during a family and friends gathering. Previous reports indicated that several people were killed and nine more sustained injuries as a result of the shooting.

"Preliminary, three people died on the scene � all of them are Asian males between 25 and 30. One was critical and was transported to CRMC [Community Regional Medical Center], where he succumbed to his injuries. We have five additional people at CRMC with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and one Asian male that came up later on, during an investigation ... He is receiving treatment right now," Fresno Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Reed told reporters.

Reed said that the investigation was underway, and the police so far had "no idea" who the perpetrators were.