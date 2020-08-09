UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Say 5,000 People Rally Near Netanyahu Residence, Media Report About 15,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:30 AM

Police Say 5,000 People Rally Near Netanyahu Residence, Media Report About 15,000

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) About 5,000 people gathered in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Saturday evening as anti-government protests in Israel entered the fifth consecutive weekend, police told Sputnik.

Channel 13, in turn, reports about 15,000 demonstrators on the ground. Police have deployed reinforcements to the scene.

"The police have authorized the evening demonstration. [We] ensure the security of the event, but at the same time intend to prevent any unrest. The police urge the demonstrators to follow the Health Ministry's instructions," the law enforcement said.

The prime minister, meanwhile, took to Twitter to accuse the press of pandering to demonstrators.

"While Prime Minister Netanyahu is fighting to restore the economy and transfer financial aid to Israeli citizens, channel 12 [Israeli television] is doing everything possible to excuse the far-left demonstrations, backed by [Yair] Lapid [leader of the opposition Yesh Atid party] and Aiman Uda [leader of the Arab Joint List alliance], who incite to the murder of the prime minister and his family," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Netanyahu has earlier complained about him and his family receiving threats on social media.

Protesters in Israel have been ongoing over the past several weeks, with the demonstrators urging the prime minister to resign over corruption charges and the cabinet's coronavirus response.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Prime Minister Police Israel Social Media Twitter Jerusalem Same Family Event Cabinet Arab Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

2 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

2 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

4 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

2 hours ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.