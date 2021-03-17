Police Say Arrest Man Suspected of Killing Eight in Atlanta Area Massage Parlors - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Police said they had arrested a man suspected of killing eight people in the Atlanta metropolitan area in the US state of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) daily reported.

A series of shootings occurred Tuesday in massage parlors around the Atlanta area.

According to the Cherokee Country sheriff's office, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was first identified as the suspect in the shooting at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County that left four people dead and one injured. Long, captured Tuesday night some 150 miles south of Atlanta, was also a suspect in two other shootings at massage parlors in northeast Atlanta that left four more people dead.

"It does appear that it's the same suspect," sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. He said surveillance footage indicated that Long had possibly been involved in all three shootings.