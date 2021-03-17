UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Say Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing Eight In Atlanta Area Massage Parlors - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:50 AM

Police Say Arrest Man Suspected of Killing Eight in Atlanta Area Massage Parlors - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Police said they had arrested a man suspected of killing eight people in the Atlanta metropolitan area in the US state of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) daily reported.

A series of shootings occurred Tuesday in massage parlors around the Atlanta area.

According to the Cherokee Country sheriff's office, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was first identified as the suspect in the shooting at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County that left four people dead and one injured. Long, captured Tuesday night some 150 miles south of Atlanta, was also a suspect in two other shootings at massage parlors in northeast Atlanta that left four more people dead.

"It does appear that it's the same suspect," sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. He said surveillance footage indicated that Long had possibly been involved in all three shootings.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Young Man Same Atlanta Georgia All Asia

Recent Stories

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

6 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

8 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

8 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

8 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

7 hours ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.