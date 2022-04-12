UrduPoint.com

Police Say Cannot Confirm Undetonated Devices Have Been Found At Brooklyn Subway Station

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM

The New York police cannot confirm whether any undetonated devices have been found at a Brooklyn subway station where a shooting took place on Tuesday, a NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik

"I cannot confirm that at this time," the spokesperson said.

