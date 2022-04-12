- Home
- World
- News
- Police Say Cannot Confirm Undetonated Devices Have Been Found at Brooklyn Subway Station
Police Say Cannot Confirm Undetonated Devices Have Been Found At Brooklyn Subway Station
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM
The New York police cannot confirm whether any undetonated devices have been found at a Brooklyn subway station where a shooting took place on Tuesday, a NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The New York police cannot confirm whether any undetonated devices have been found at a Brooklyn subway station where a shooting took place on Tuesday, a NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik.
"I cannot confirm that at this time," the spokesperson said.