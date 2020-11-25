BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) German police are checking the mental state of the person who drove into the gate f Chancellor Angela Merkel's office, and possible motives, a Berlin city police representative said.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reported that a car crashed into the gate of the chancellery, where Merkel was expected to meet with regional heads.

"The information we have at the moment suggests that the car was moving very slowly so the damage to the gate and the car is not very serious. The motives, whether it is because of the mental state or other motives, are being checked," the police representative said.

The driver, a 54-year-old resident of Berlin, is being questioned, but the police have not decided yet if they will detain him, the spokesperson said.

The chancellor, government members and employees of the chancellery were not in any danger in this situation, a representative of the German cabinet said.