Police Say Detain Unidentified Man Who Took Hostages in German Pharmacy, No Casualties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The police of Germany's Karlsruhe said on Twitter they had detained an unidentified criminal who had taken hostages in a pharmacy.

Earlier, the police cordoned off the area around the pharmacy, where hostages were allegedly taken on Friday evening.

The media reported that an unknown person demanded millions of Euros in exchange for their release.

"At 21:10 (20:10 GMT), special forces entered the pharmacy. A suspected man was detained. The building is currently being searched. According to preliminary information, there were no victims," the police said on Twitter.