Emergency services cordoned off London Bridge across the River Thames in the centre of the British capital on Friday after reports of shots being fired

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Emergency services cordoned off London Bridge across the River Thames in the centre of the British capital on Friday after reports of shots being fired.

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," the Metropolitan Police said. A BBC reporter said he heard two shots and saw a man "prone" on the ground.