UrduPoint.com

Police Say No Public Threat In Stand-off At UN HQ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Police say no public threat in stand-off at UN HQ

New York police on Thursday cordoned off roads outside the United Nations headquarters, but said a man holding a shotgun outside the venue posed no threat to the public

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :New York police on Thursday cordoned off roads outside the United Nations headquarters, but said a man holding a shotgun outside the venue posed no threat to the public.

According to a UN official speaking on condition of anonymity, the man had threatened to kill himself in front of one of the building's main entrances.

Images showed armed police surrounding the man as he walked up and down the sidewalk holding the gun.

"The incident at 42nd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan is ongoing at this time," New York police said on Twitter. "There is currently no threat to the public."The United Nations told staff the area was secured by the police and that "no UN staff or associates are in danger."It said police were negotiating with the man, who it said was armed with a shotgun, and added that other venue entrances were operating as normal.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Twitter Threatened Man Manhattan New York

Recent Stories

President assents to Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bil ..

President assents to Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021

2 minutes ago
 67 countries reach 'historic' deal on trade in ser ..

67 countries reach 'historic' deal on trade in services at WTO

2 minutes ago
 Despite Omicron surge, S.Africa so far sees mild s ..

Despite Omicron surge, S.Africa so far sees mild symptoms

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan's Visit to Ukraine Tentatively Scheduled f ..

Erdogan's Visit to Ukraine Tentatively Scheduled for February 2022 - Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 Provision of correctional, welfare environment to ..

Provision of correctional, welfare environment to prisoners govt responsibility: ..

11 minutes ago
 IMF warns of 'economic collapse' unless G20 extend ..

IMF warns of 'economic collapse' unless G20 extends debt relief

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.