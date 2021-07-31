Police Say Officer Stabbed in Paris Suburb When Trying to Detain Offender

A French police officer was stabbed while trying to detain a person with a mental issue for disrupting the work of a post office in a southeastern suburb of Paris the police said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) A French police officer was stabbed while trying to detain a person with a mental issue for disrupting the work of a post office in a southeastern suburb of Paris the police said on Saturday.

"Police intervened today [in an incident] in Ivry-sur-Seine over reports of a person suffering from dementia.

One police officer was stabbed in his arm, we wish him a speedy recovery," the police prefecture tweeted.

The attacker, a man of about 30 years, was in an agitated state and was blocking the doors of the post office when police arrived, national media reported. When the law enforcement officers approached him, he tried to escape, and then took out a knife and wounded one of the officers who tried to stop him. The police resorted to using a stun gun to arrest the offender.