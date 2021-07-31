UrduPoint.com

Police Say Officer Stabbed In Paris Suburb When Trying To Detain Offender

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:51 PM

Police Say Officer Stabbed in Paris Suburb When Trying to Detain Offender

A French police officer was stabbed while trying to detain a person with a mental issue for disrupting the work of a post office in a southeastern suburb of Paris the police said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) A French police officer was stabbed while trying to detain a person with a mental issue for disrupting the work of a post office in a southeastern suburb of Paris the police said on Saturday.

"Police intervened today [in an incident] in Ivry-sur-Seine over reports of a person suffering from dementia.

One police officer was stabbed in his arm, we wish him a speedy recovery," the police prefecture tweeted.

The attacker, a man of about 30 years, was in an agitated state and was blocking the doors of the post office when police arrived, national media reported. When the law enforcement officers approached him, he tried to escape, and then took out a knife and wounded one of the officers who tried to stop him. The police resorted to using a stun gun to arrest the offender.

Related Topics

Police Paris Man Post Media From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Tribunal acquitted two persons involved in infring ..

Tribunal acquitted two persons involved in infringement of copyright, trademark

1 minute ago
 World food price index surges in May to highest le ..

World food price index surges in May to highest level since 2011: FAO

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister expresses sorrow over loss of human ..

Chief Minister expresses sorrow over loss of human lives

14 minutes ago
 Russia Protests Ukraine's Plans to Demolish Elemen ..

Russia Protests Ukraine's Plans to Demolish Element of WWII Memorial

14 minutes ago
 DC directs immediate removal of rainwater

DC directs immediate removal of rainwater

14 minutes ago
 Mines & Minerals dept makes record collection in r ..

Mines & Minerals dept makes record collection in royalties head: Chief Minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.