UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Say Officer Wounded During Protest March In Jerusalem, 7 People Detained

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Police Say Officer Wounded During Protest March in Jerusalem, 7 People Detained

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Seven protesters were detained during an anti-government march in Jerusalem; one law enforcement officer was injured, according to Israeli police.

On Saturday night, hundreds of protesters marched from Chords Bridge in Jerusalem to the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli police said in a statement that one police officer was injured when a stone was thrown at him. Seven protesters were arrested. Police called for peaceful demonstrations.

Protest marches were banned by Israeli police after clashes between anti-government demonstrators and counter-protesters last month.

The Times of Israel reported on Saturday that despite a lack of permission for the march, a total of 10,000 protesters gathered in Jerusalem on Saturday, around 1,500 of them participating in the march itself.

According to the newspaper, protesters also gathered at Netanyahu's private home in the coastal town of Caesarea. The Haaretz newspaper said that the demonstration in Caesarea had about one thousand people participating.

According to the Israeli Channel 13, police used force against protesters during the Saturday night demonstrations.

Anti-government protests in Israel have been ongoing for weeks, with demonstrators calling for Netanyahu's resignation amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Israel Jerusalem March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

3 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

3 hours ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

3 hours ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

3 hours ago

Tiger-McIlroy pairing struggles at PGA Northern Tr ..

3 hours ago

Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus T ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.