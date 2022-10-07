UrduPoint.com

Police Say Responding To Active Shooting In US State Of Michigan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooting at a hotel in Dearborn, Michigan, Michigan State Police said on Thursday

"There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous.

Stay away from the scene," police said in a statement via social media.

Police said shots were still being fired by the suspect and law enforcement officers were working on clearing the entire area around the hotel.

Police warned the public that the area around the hotel is extremely dangerous.

No further information about the shooting was available.

