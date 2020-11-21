UrduPoint.com
Police Say Several Rockets Landed In Different Areas Of Afghan Capital - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Several rockets landed in various parts of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday morning, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing the local police.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place after two blasts hit the areas of Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat in downtown Kabul.

As a result of the explosion in Arzaan Qeemat, one member of the Afghan security forces was killed and three others were injured.

